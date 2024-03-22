Trump says he has nearly $500M in cash, suggests he could afford bond in New York AG case, slams 'hack' judge

Former President Trump says he has nearly $500 million in cash, suggesting he has the money to post bond in the New York civil fraud case on Monday as required by a judge.

Trump and his legal team have appealed and requested a stay on his $454 million civil fraud judgment. He is required to post that bond by Monday.

"Through hard work, talent, and luck, I currently have almost five hundred million dollars in cash, a substantial amount of which I intended to use in my campaign for president," Trump posted on his Truth Social Friday morning.

"The often overturned political hack judge on the rigged and corrupt A.G. case, where I have done nothing wrong, knew this, wanted to take it away from me, and that’s where and why he came up with the shocking number which, coupled with his crazy interest demand, is approximately $454,000,000," Trump said, referring to New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over New York Attorney General Letitia James’ case against him.

"I did nothing wrong except win an election in 2016 that I wasn’t expected to win, did even better in 2020, and now lead, by a lot, in 2024," Trump continued. "This is communism in America."

"No trial, no jury, no crime, no victim, only a crooked judge and a corrupt, Trump hating attorney general who takes her orders directly from the White House," Trump said of Engoron and James. "Election interference at a level never seen before!!!"

Trump wrote both of his posts in all-capital letters.

Trump lawyers on Monday said that "ongoing diligent efforts have proven that a bond in the judgment’s full amount is a ‘practical impossibility,’" amid attempts to approach about 30 surety companies.

The lawyers said the "enormous magnitude" of the bond requirement, which effectively requires cash reserves approaching $1 billion, is "unprecedented for a private company."

James has pushed back, calling Trump’s request for a stay "extraordinary" and "improper." James has said that Trump should be able to secure the entire value via multiple sureties or offer his real estate holdings as collateral.

But Trump attorney Clifford S. Robert on Thursday sent a letter to the Appellate Division of New York’s Supreme Court, arguing James’ efforts are "unconstitutional."

Fox News Digital has learned that Trump and his legal team are exploring "all options on the table."

A source familiar told Fox News Digital that his team plans "to exhaust all options."

"The Trump team is continuing to look at every conceivable option," the source said, adding that they are "hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst."

If the Trump team’s appeal is granted, the judgment bond could be slashed considerably. It is unclear whether the court will rule on his appeal.