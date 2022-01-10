Sen. Cotton reacts to WaPo's second fact-check correction: Americans 'deserve the truth'

Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., accused the media of trying to silence him for "exposing" the Democratic Party's radical agenda on "Fox & Friends" Monday after The Washington Post was forced to issue another correction for him over prisoners receiving stimulus checks.

Sen. Cotton discussed the correction with co-host Steve Doocy on Monday, telling him this is the media's ploy to try to shield Americans from knowing the truth.

"The reason they keep fact-checking me, though, is not because I'm not telling the truth," Sen. Cotton stated. "It's because I am telling the truth. I'm exposing the crazy ideas of the Democratic Party and their praetorian guard, and the media doesn't want to let me speak out to those truths."

The publication's fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, awarded the senator with two "Pinocchios" last year for predicting criminals like the Boston Marathon bomber would receive a COVID-19 stimulus check.

Kessler issued the correction via Twitter last week saying, "It turns out Tom Cotton predicted correctly -- Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston bomber, did get a stimulus check. So we've adjusted the Pinocchio rating on this 2021 fact check."

Sen. Cotton noted the amendment he proposed, which would have halted this move, was voted down along partisan lines.

"I proposed an amendment that would prohibit checks from going to criminals like the Boston Marathon bomber; the Democrats voted against my amendment," Sen. Cotton explained.

"The Democrats said on the Senate floor that they wanted checks to go to prisoners, so murderers and rapists and pedophiles across America got your tax dollars last year --- yet, The Washington Post used a fact check to call this a lie."

It was confirmed last week the Boston Marathon bomber did in fact receive stimulus funding, which will now be put toward the $101 million he owes the victims.

"If the media wants to keep starting these fights with me, I'm happy to finish these fights because the American people deserve the truth," Sen. Cotton stated.