Sen. Kennedy on 'Faulkner Focus': America needs COVID guidance someone they trust, not Fauci

GOP Louisiana Senator John Kennedy joined "Faulkner Focus" Thursday, and was pressed on COVID vaccine hesitancy by host Sandra Smith, after she noted that Louisiana ranks 45th in population that's been vaccinated.

JOHN KENNEDY: Number one, it’s a very ferocious virus as we know. Number two, I think the governors of Florida and Alabama and Louisiana and Texas, they are all doing the best they can. Number three, I think sure there are a lot of cases coming out of Texas and Florida. There are a lot of people in Florida, duh. Number four, I think one of the biggest problems we have Sandra, you touched on it. Nobody knows who to believe anymore.

And I think if I were king for a day — I’m not and don’t aspire to be — I would appoint one person in whom the American people have confidence here in Washington, not a politician, to try to answer people’s questions. Now, fair or not I don’t think that’s Dr. Fauci. I like Dr. Fauci and respect him, but fair or not, about half of Americans trust Dr. Fauci now like they would trust Bill Cosby as the bartender.

