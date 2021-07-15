SEN. TOM COTTON: Biden admin’s invite to UN probe into US human rights is ‘disgraceful’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s invitation to the United Nations to review the U.S. on human rights is a major misstep, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, told "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday.

BLINKEN INVITES UN ENVOYS ON RACISM, MINORITY ISSUES TO VISIT US

SEN TOM COTTON: [U.S Secretary of State] Ton Blinken, like his boss, [President] Joe Biden is sticking a ‘Kick Me’ sign on Uncle Sam’s back here. They should tell that [U.N.] rapporteur to pack his bags and head to China, where China is committing genocide against religious and ethnic minorities; where they’re engaged with the systematic sterilization of minority women so they can’t reproduce. Or, barring that, the systematic rape of them so they produce Han Chinese. To say nothing of what they’ve done to Hong Kong over the past year or to Christians, who are simply trying to worship God in their homes throughout China. That’s where the U.N. should be focusing on human rights abuses. They should not be coming to the United States, and it is disgraceful that Joe Biden and Tony Blinken asked them to do so.

