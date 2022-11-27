Sen. Tim Scott shares the importance of optimism: 'Faith in the future gives us power in the present'

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., emphasized his view on the values of optimism, education and faith in good leadership on "Sunday Night in America."

Host Trey Gowdy asked Scott to describe the qualities that he believes make up a good leader during a special segment. Scott began by emphasizing a positive outlook on the future as an imperative.

"The truth is, faith in the future gives us power in the present. If we’re looking for leadership, we want leadership that has a vision on who this country is going to be and how we’re going to get there. There are a few things that we need to see within leadership. The first is optimism. We have to believe that best is yet to come and show people how to get there," Scott said.

He added, "One of the things I have been blessed with is a miserable start in life. I say a blessing because now when I look back, I know that all things are possible because we are Americans. America, we’re always a solution, we’re never the problem."

Scott pivoted to education and its importance to every child in America.

"Education is the closest thing in America to magic. How do you get good education? You make sure that every single kid at every single zip code is empowered with that powerful ingredient of education which means the parent needs to have a choice to give that gives every single child a chance," Scott said.

Gowdy agreed in the value of being able to fight for a worthy cause, though Scott noted the need to have a proper perspective of fighting.

"If everything is a fight, that might just mean you are a bully. If nothing is a fight, it means you are not in the game. From my perspective, the delineation we need to have is knowing the difference between a fighter, someone who’s fighting all the time, and a warrior, someone who’s willing to lay down their life for a greater cause," Scott said.

As an example, he chose his faith in his religion and the positive outlook it had brought not only to him but the nation as a whole.

"Faith is something that’s the foundation of this country… If you were not going to be willing to lay down your life for your faith, you are not in the right room. The truth is, the question that should be asked though is what does that mean. Most often, what it means is laying down your life for Americans that you have never met," Scott said.