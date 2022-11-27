Tim Tebow on Chris Pratt's open faith: 'Worth it' when you believe 'you're standing for what's right'

Tim Tebow shared his nuggets of wisdom for remaining diligent with faith during dark times as he opened up about his message of answering God's calling in his new devotional series "Mission Possible."

The former Heisman trophy winner said the key to navigating difficult times with no end in sight is remembering your purpose and stepping out of your comfort zone to grow.

"[My mission] is a lot of things," he told Brian Kilmeade on "One Nation" Saturday. "Number one, it's to encourage people that they have a mission, that they're here on purpose for a purpose. It's to encourage them that we don't have to waste it, that we get to live it out."

Tebow's goal is to encourage listeners with 2-5 minute devotionals that inspire them to challenge and change their mindset to realize their identity and God's love, step outside their comfort zone to realize the things that matter most in life and "live by convictions instead of emotions."

"We know life can be hard for people and there can be disappointing moments, but even in the disappointment, we can still choose to trust God. We can trust God with the pain, trust him in the disappointing moments," he said.

"One of the things my sister would always say to me is, God will never waste your pain when you give it to him… and one of the things I really love about these one-year devotionals is 31 of them are from other people, a few of them are from parents who lost loved ones, a few of them are kids that are dealing with life-threatening illnesses and one of them is from a survivor and how we can learn from all their different stories…

"Ultimately, we want to learn from God's word and God's promises," he added.

Tebow said he is using his devotionals as a platform to give his words meaning and offer encouragement in a world that can also tear people down. Gestures of kindness, such as asking how to pray for someone, serve them or help them is the key to creating a positive impact, he said.

"We know that we have a purpose. We know we were created on purpose when we know there's good things for us to do, when we can impact people, when we can love, we can serve, we can give that we can focus our mind every day on a mission mindset, and that can change everything around us to happen," he said.

Kilmeade compared Tebow to actor Chris Pratt, who has faced criticism for being open about faith in similar ways, but Tebow says navigating criticism against himself boiled down to breaking ties with his people-pleasing habits.

"I've heard Chris share… We're friends with some of the same people," Tebow said. "I think that when you do stand for something, you will get criticized, but I ultimately believe that when you believe you're standing for what's right and what is true and sustaining to try to honor God, even though all of us fall short. I still think that it's worthy, and it's worth it."