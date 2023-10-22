Sen. Ted Cruz issues chilling warning on Biden-appointed ‘Iranian spies’ working in the US government

Sen. Ted Cruz is pulling the curtain back on three "Iranian spies" who were allegedly working at senior levels within the Biden administration, claiming that one of the Iran "sympathizers" is regularly accessing classified materials while working as a chief of staff in the Department of Defense.

SEN. TED CRUZ: Well, and what you just mentioned with Rob Malley remains one of the greatest national security scandals in our nation's history. So, Rob Malley was Joe Biden's chief negotiator for Iran. He's an incredible Iran sympathizer. He is an advocate, a passionate advocate for the disastrous Obama-Iran nuclear deal. But he also has extraordinarily bad judgment. He's been fired. He's had his security clearances stripped, which I want you to pause and think, just how bad does his conduct have to be to have his security clearances pulled by this ideological and radical White House?

But we now know also that, among other things, three of Rob Malley's top advisers, his inner circle that he relied on, were Iranian operatives. They were recruited by the government of Iran. They were directed by the Iranian foreign minister. They reported to the Iranian foreign minister.

We have their emails now in which they discuss, one of them discusses with the foreign minister that his loyalties are with the government of Iran, and he is there to do whatever they direct, including making the message from within the federal government that there's nothing wrong with Iran having a nuclear stockpile. You literally had three Iranian spies working in senior positions directly around the U.S. government.

One of them, as far as we know, remains a chief of staff in the Department of Defense to this day with access to classified documents. And yet, the corporate media cannot be brought to mention that three Iranian spies were brought into senior levels of government with access to classified materials while working directly for Iran. The same Iran that just murdered 31 Americans and 1400 Israelis. The same Iran directed by an ayatollah who regularly leads mobs chanting 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel.'

