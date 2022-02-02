Sen. Scott on Biden admin's crime response: 'It's obvious the White House lives in an alternate universe'

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told "America Reports" Wednesday the Biden administration is living in an alternate universe after press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to laugh off Fox News' coverage of rising crime rates.

TIM SCOTT: It’s obvious that the White House lives in an alternate universe. Anyone who thinks that they have comments that are worthy to be heard, I don’t understand where she’s coming from, number one. Number two, thank god Fox is actually covering the stories that matter to everyday Americans. They have been soft on crime, they have been bad on crime, and they have been terrible for the communities that they say they have in their focus.

What we need is a tough stance against criminals who are violent. We need a tougher stance from the White House giving the officers the resources. Listen, the people who block police reform that would provide more money for equipment, more money for training, they are progressives. I don’t understand what in the world she’s talking about, no one else does.

