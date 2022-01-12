Sen. Ron Johnson says 'very dangerous' inflation pattern is caused by Democrat policies

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson called out Democratic policies as inflation continues to soar on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, telling Fox News' Steve Doocy that Democrats are using inflation to compensate for deficit spending - which he warned is very dangerous and could lead to an inflationary cycle.

INFLATION IS REAL, AND DEMOCRATS DON'T CARE: MICK MULVANEY

SEN. RON JOHNSON: This is the Democrats' tax on the middle class. This is how they inflate their way through deficit spending, and people need to understand that. This is very dangerous. I'm concerned we're in an inflationary cycle now. Even though people's wages have gone up, their wage gains are being wiped out by this inflation. And this didn't just happen. This is caused by Democrat policies.

When they pass their $1.9 trillion COVID relief package on a 100% partisan basis, we had a trillion dollars left unspent from the previous $4 trillion. I warned back then this could lead to stagflation. So much of the spending was paying people not to work. And so factories can't hire people. So we have fewer goods. We have too many dollars chasing those fewer goods. So this doesn't surprise me at all. It's going to be very difficult to break these inflationary expectations, the inflation tax of the Democrats.

