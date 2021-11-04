Sen. Rick Scott: Democrats ‘doubling down’ on policies, won’t improve after Virginia loss

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., predicted on "America's Newsroom" Thursday that a red wave will ride into the next midterm elections after the Democratic Party suffered a devastating blow in the Virginia gubernatorial race.

RICK SCOTT: They [Dems] are out in left field. They aren’t even talking to where Americans are. Americans are fed up with inflation. They are fed up with Democrats trying to indoctrinate their kids in school. Fed up with defunding the police. Fed up with the vaccine mandate that will kill jobs. If you look at the polls that we do at The National Republican Committee, suburban voters have come our way. Hispanic voters have come our way and you could see it in the Virginia race. I’m very optimistic we have a great November 2022. We’ll take back the Senate and stop the radical left-wing craziness that the Democrats are doing.

