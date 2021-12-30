Sen. Rick Scott: Biden’s a hypocrite over COVID-19 mandates

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday night and criticized President Biden over his recent comments about the federal government's role in handling the COVID-19 outbreak as cases surge around the world.

SEN. RICK SCOTT: Joe Biden is a hypocrite. First he says, you know, that it’s no federal solution, then, you know, but then he wants these mandates and then they pick and choose where they want to send these treatments. I mean, this guy is a complete hypocrite. So they need to treat all the states the same; they need to give us all—as individuals—good information but with the monoclonal antibodies or whether it’s the tests they’re going to distribute, all the states ought to be treated the same. Florida shouldn’t be treated worse or better than any place else. We all should be treated exactly the same."

