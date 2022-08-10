Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Marco Rubio reveals who will be targeted next after FBI's raid of former President Trump's home

The senator reacts to FBI raid in Mar-a-Lago

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The next step in the playbook after FBI's Trump raid

Sen. Marco Rubio breaks down the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago and looks to the future on ‘Hannity.'

Sen. Marco Rubio showed who he thinks is next to be targeted after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's home Tuesday on "Hannity."

TRUMP FBI RAID: AGENTS SEIZE MAR-A-LAGO DOCUMENTS IN UNPRECEDENTED MOVE

SEN. RUBIO: I'm telling you the next thing you're going to see here, Sean, because it's the playbook. And that is, they are now going to begin to say, "Oh, these Trump supporters, these Republicans, they're very upset. They're saying very angry things. We think they might be a threat. We think they're radical extremists. Let's start arresting them." … The next step in this process is going to be that people who are supporters of Donald Trump or just conservatives complaining about this … are going to begin to get labeled as potential insurrectionists and are going to begin to get harassed by law enforcement. That's the next step in this playbook, sadly. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.