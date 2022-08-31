Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Marco Rubio reveals the problems with electric cars

The senator critiques Democrats' green energy agenda

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
How Democrats are empowering China: Marco Rubio Video

Sen. Marco Rubio criticizes the Democratic Party's green energy policies and agenda on ‘Hannity.’

Sen. Marco Rubio explained the problems with electric vehicles Wednesday on "Hannity."

NASCAR 'EXPLORING' LAUNCH OF ELECTRIC RACING SERIES

SEN. RUBIO: One of the critical problems with left-wing policies like you see coming from the Democratic Party these days is that they don't mesh with common sense and reality in the real world, right? So they have these policies now where we're going to go, all this battery-powered, solar panel - we don't have the infrastructure for that. We're not anywhere near that. All the tax credits in the world are not going to change that. Number two, a lot of the materials that you need to build these batteries and solar panels - all that comes from China, so you're empowering them. And number three is what I pointed out today, and that is we don't have the charging stations. And if we do, they're telling people not to charge the electric cars

