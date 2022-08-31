Sen. Marco Rubio reveals the problems with electric cars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marco Rubio explained the problems with electric vehicles Wednesday on "Hannity."

SEN. RUBIO: One of the critical problems with left-wing policies like you see coming from the Democratic Party these days is that they don't mesh with common sense and reality in the real world, right? So they have these policies now where we're going to go, all this battery-powered, solar panel - we don't have the infrastructure for that. We're not anywhere near that. All the tax credits in the world are not going to change that. Number two, a lot of the materials that you need to build these batteries and solar panels - all that comes from China, so you're empowering them. And number three is what I pointed out today, and that is we don't have the charging stations. And if we do, they're telling people not to charge the electric cars.

