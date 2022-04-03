Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump slams Dems for 'waging war on reality' with their 'extremist sex and gender ideology'

Who 'would have even believed that we’d be talking about this stuff?' Trump asked the crowd

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump unloaded on the Democratic Party for "waging war" on everything from children to science during a rally in Michigan. 

"With their extremist sex and gender ideology, the Democrat Party is waging war on reality, war on science, war on children, war on women," Trump said Saturday at his rally

The Biden administration has repeatedly vowed its support for the transgender community, including last week on Transgender Day of Visibility when offices within the Department of Health and Human Services rolled out guidance regarding children struggling with their gender identities. The documents address "top" and "bottom" surgeries, puberty blockers, and hormone therapies. 

WASHINGTON, MICHIGAN - APRIL 02: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. Trump is in Michigan to promote his America First agenda and voice his support for several Michigan Republican candidates.

WASHINGTON, MICHIGAN - APRIL 02: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. Trump is in Michigan to promote his America First agenda and voice his support for several Michigan Republican candidates. (Getty Images )

DISNEY AXES 'BOYS AND GIRLS' FROM ALL PARK GREETINGS TO PROMOTE INCLUSIVITY

Biden also released a video message last week supporting the trans community, saying, "affirming your child’s identity is one of the most powerful things you can do to keep them safe and healthy."

Trump asked the crowd, "who the hell would have even believed that we’d be talking about this stuff?"

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ENDORSES TRANSGENDER YOUTH SEX-CHANGE OPERATIONS, 'TOP SURGERY,' HORMONE THERAPY

"Can you imagine a child and then they grow up and they say ‘why the hell did you do that to me mom or dad or government?’"

President Biden speaks about status of the country's fight against COVID-19 in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden speaks about status of the country's fight against COVID-19 in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Trump called for a Republican congressman "to stand up for parental rights" and noted he was "proud" to ban critical race theory programs within the federal government when he was in office. 

"Joe Biden rescinded that order immediately. But when we retake Congress, Republicans must ban critical race theory in our schools, ban it in our military and ban it in every part of our federal, state, and local governments," he said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump added that the "Republican Party is now the party of American women and American children, and we will protect women in sports."

More from Politics