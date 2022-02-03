Sen. Marco Rubio: I’m not in favor of sending US troops to Europe amid Russian threat

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that he is not in favor of President Biden sending troops to Europe amid a Russian threat, but explained that "if we live in a world where a country can say that belongs to us, we are going to go in and take it by military force and exit," we're going to see an impact on the United States.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: The number one threat to the United States today is China, but, related to that thread is the idea that you can somehow go into any country you want to take it over. I don’t support — frankly, I don’t know anyone who is calling for supporting U.S. troops being involved in a war in Ukraine. I certainly don’t support that. Not even the Ukrainians are asking for it. On the other hand, if we live in a world where countries can say, look, that land belongs to us and we are going to take it for ourselves, if that’s the world we live in, we are back to 1937, 1938, 1939.

….

That is what China says about Taiwan and about parts of its border with India and parts of its border with Vietnam. In Europe alone, there are probably eight or nine countries who have leaders or at least movements in those countries that are arguing that they got screwed over by some treaty 120 years ago and they would like to rewrite it. And if they have more military power than their neighbors, they are going to take it. If we live in a world where a country can say that belongs to us, we are going to go in and take it by military force and exit, then you are going to see an impact on the United States.

…

If Covid has taught us anything, it is that things that happen halfway around the world can have an impact on our economy here at home. And our lives here at home for that matter. I’m not in favor of sending military troops to fight in the war in Ukraine. I don't think we need to. There has to be serious consequences that hopefully deter Vladimir Putin from doing what I think is going to end up doing. Once he does it, he’s got to pay a big price or other people are going to follow his example and do the same thing.

