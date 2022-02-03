Russia-Ukraine: Pentagon says Putin 'likely' to stage 'fake attack' before invading: LIVE UPDATES

Pentagon: Russians are 'likely to want to fabricate a pretext for an invasion', stage 'fake attack'

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told Fox News' Jennifer Griffin Thursday that the "Russians are likely to want to fabricate a pretext for an invasion, which, again, is right out of their playbook" when it comes to what may lie ahead for Ukraine.

Kirby made the remark after being asked about a new Washington Post report stating that "U.S. officials say they have evidence that Russia has developed a plan, approved at high levels in Moscow, to create a pretext for invading Ukraine by falsely pinning an attack on Ukrainian forces that could involve alleged casualties not only in eastern Ukraine but also in Russia."

"To therefore justify their action as part of this fake attack, we believe that Russia would produce a very graphic propaganda video, which would include corpses," Kirby continued. "And actors that would be depicting mourners and images of destroyed locations, as well as military equipment at the hands of Ukraine or the West, even to the point where some of this equipment would be to be made to look like it was Western supplied."