Russia-Ukraine: Pentagon says Putin 'likely' to stage 'fake attack' before invading: LIVE UPDATES
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told Fox News' Jennifer Griffin Thursday that the "Russians are likely to want to fabricate a pretext for an invasion, which, again, is right out of their playbook" when it comes to what may lie ahead for Ukraine.
Kirby made the remark after being asked about a new Washington Post report stating that "U.S. officials say they have evidence that Russia has developed a plan, approved at high levels in Moscow, to create a pretext for invading Ukraine by falsely pinning an attack on Ukrainian forces that could involve alleged casualties not only in eastern Ukraine but also in Russia."
"To therefore justify their action as part of this fake attack, we believe that Russia would produce a very graphic propaganda video, which would include corpses," Kirby continued. "And actors that would be depicting mourners and images of destroyed locations, as well as military equipment at the hands of Ukraine or the West, even to the point where some of this equipment would be to be made to look like it was Western supplied."
Fox News contributor Gen. Keith Kellogg breaks down why the White House no longer thinks a Russian invasion of Ukraine is 'imminent' and says they simply do not know.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed his country's alliance with Turkey on Thursday following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Kyiv regarding the Russia standoff.
"It clearly demonstrates who is a friend of Ukraine, always willing to stand by us and help," Zelenskyy said. "Ukraine will always remember this. And it will always be ready to help as well. But I sincerely believe that our friendship will be strengthened not by common threats, but only by common victories."
A statement from Zelenskyy's office said Erdogan "stressed that Turkey continues to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea."
U.S. senators are currently being briefed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and other top officials on the situation in Ukraine.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Thursday that the "significant movement" of Russian troops into Ukraine's neighbor, Belarus -- in preparation for major war games scheduled for Feb. 10-20 -- is the "biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War."
He said that Russian troop numbers in Belarus are likely to climb to 30,000, with the backing of special forces, high-end fighter jets, Iskander short-range ballistic missiles, and S-400 ground-to-air missile defense systems.
“So, we speak about a wide range of modern military capabilities. All this will be combined with Russia’s annual nuclear forces exercise, expected to take place this month,” Stoltenberg said.
Stoltenberg also welcomed President Biden’s decision Wednesday to send 2,000 U.S.-based troops to Poland and Germany and shifting 1,000 more from Germany to Romania, demonstrating to both allies and foes Washington's commitment to NATO’s eastern flank.
“We are committed to finding a political solution to the crisis, but we have to be prepared for the worst,” Stoltenberg added.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Ukraine on Thursday and hopes to play the role of mediator and move Moscow and Kyiv from the brink of war, according to reports.
Erdogan is headed to Kyiv for an economic forum, France 24 reported. The news outlet, citing analysts, reported that he will present himself as a neutral mediating partner. The report said there are times Ankara and Moscow have had clear differences, but their relationship is considered to be “competitive cooperation.”
Turkey has also grown closer to Ukraine. Erdogan has troubled Moscow for allowing the sale of armed drones that Ukraine has employed in the eastern part of the country.
Asli Aydintasbas, a senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, wrote in the Washington Post that Ukraine may use these drones to “make a dent in the Russian armor” if there is an invasion.
“Erdogan will do all he can to support Ukraine diplomatically and step up Turkey’s NATO engagement. But if war becomes inevitable, Turkey will be careful not to cross Putin’s red lines,” she wrote. -Edmund DeMarche
'Special Report' All-Star panel discusses Biden's 'fumbling' Ukraine strategy.
Live Coverage begins here