Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. Kennedy roasts Biden's unqualified judicial nominees from 'the loon wing' of the Democratic Party

Kennedy says 'radical' judges will not pass through Judiciary Committee in Feinstein's absence

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Senate GOP blocks Democrats from replacing Feinstein on committee Video

Senate GOP blocks Democrats from replacing Feinstein on committee

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the significance of Sen. Feinstein's absence amid the push to confirm Biden's judicial nominees.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Democrats pushing to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee. Kennedy said Wednesday that Republicans are not going to help Democrats "ram through" unqualified far-left judges who think the "Constitution is the name of a ship."

SENATE GOP HOPES TO BLOCK SCHUMER FROM NAMING A TEMPORARY COMMITTEE REPLACEMENT FOR FEINSTEIN 

JOHN KENNEDY: Based on my experience with judiciary, I think all three, if [Sen. Dick] Durbin called a vote would pass. And there are others. But Senator Durbin, he's my friend, and he's running the judiciary [committee] but he's worried about these radical folks that President Biden has nominated. And if you just go look at the hearings of these nominees, you will see they either got their law license at Costco or they didn't pay attention in class. They don't understand the Constitution. They don't even know what's in it. And if they do, they have demonstrated records as activists. They want to rewrite the Constitution every other Thursday to advance a social and economic agenda that the voters have not accepted.

Sen. Dick Durbin

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) speaks during a news conference following a closed-door briefing about increasing threats to law enforcement following the FBIs search at Mar-a-Lago, on Capitol Hill September 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. A bipartisan group of Senators received a closed-door briefing from officials at the FBI and Department of Homeland Security about threats against law enforcement.  ((Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images))

Senate Republicans on Tuesday evening blocked a request from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to temporarily replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on the Judiciary Committee so that the committee has the numbers to advance President Biden's judicial nominees.

Schumer, D-N.Y., introduced the resolution and asked that it be approved by unanimous consent – a method that requires every senator to agree. Unanimous consent allows the Senate to quickly approve non-controversial measures without hours and days of necessary debate in the upper chamber.

But Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., stood to oppose the move and rejecting Schumer's request. That objection means Democrats will need to find 60 votes to approve his request, which will require 10 Republicans to cross the aisle.

Tucker: This Biden judicial nominee is unable to answer basic legal questions Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.