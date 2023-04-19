Sen. Kennedy roasts Biden's unqualified judicial nominees from 'the loon wing' of the Democratic Party

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Democrats pushing to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee. Kennedy said Wednesday that Republicans are not going to help Democrats "ram through" unqualified far-left judges who think the "Constitution is the name of a ship."

SENATE GOP HOPES TO BLOCK SCHUMER FROM NAMING A TEMPORARY COMMITTEE REPLACEMENT FOR FEINSTEIN

JOHN KENNEDY: Based on my experience with judiciary, I think all three, if [Sen. Dick] Durbin called a vote would pass. And there are others. But Senator Durbin, he's my friend, and he's running the judiciary [committee] but he's worried about these radical folks that President Biden has nominated. And if you just go look at the hearings of these nominees, you will see they either got their law license at Costco or they didn't pay attention in class. They don't understand the Constitution. They don't even know what's in it. And if they do, they have demonstrated records as activists. They want to rewrite the Constitution every other Thursday to advance a social and economic agenda that the voters have not accepted.

Senate Republicans on Tuesday evening blocked a request from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to temporarily replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on the Judiciary Committee so that the committee has the numbers to advance President Biden's judicial nominees.

Schumer, D-N.Y., introduced the resolution and asked that it be approved by unanimous consent – a method that requires every senator to agree. Unanimous consent allows the Senate to quickly approve non-controversial measures without hours and days of necessary debate in the upper chamber.

But Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., stood to oppose the move and rejecting Schumer's request. That objection means Democrats will need to find 60 votes to approve his request, which will require 10 Republicans to cross the aisle.