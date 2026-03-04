Sen. Kennedy praises Trump's resolve on Iran, says 'world is safer today because of what he's done'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., praised President Donald Trump on Tuesday in a staunch defense of U.S. action aimed at dismantling Iran's security apparatus and neutralizing threats.

"[Trump's] got political will. He's got oranges. And like him or dislike him, the world is safer today because of what he has done," Kennedy said on "Hannity."

"I don't hate anyone, but I will shed no tears for the Ayatollah Khamenei. He won the coin toss, and he elected to receive. And boy, did he receive. May he rest in pieces. He died with the blood of millions of people under his fingernails."

Kennedy said the president's actions prevented war as Iran would have never stopped its pursuit of a nuclear weapon.

"Any fair-minded person has to conclude that if the religious zealots who are 10 exits past normal ever get a new nuclear warhead, they're going to use it," he said.

Kennedy's comments come amid Operation Epic Fury, a sweeping U.S.-led military campaign targeting Iran’s security infrastructure and neutralizing what officials describe as imminent threats. More than 1,700 targets have been struck across Iran with dozens of Iranian leaders killed, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

While the senator said he understood those who disagreed with the military action, he warned that information disseminated in a classified briefing might change critics' minds.

"If they could have heard what I heard in a classified briefing today from General Caine, from Secretary Rubio, Secretary Hegseth, Director Ratcliffe, in the bowels beneath the Senate in our secure room, they would conclude what I have concluded. I don't know how this will end, but we had to do it. We had to do it, and I thank Donald Trump for doing that."

