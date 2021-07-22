Sen. Kennedy blasts Biden for 'not telling the truth' about Dems wanting to defund police

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., hit back at President Biden, Thursday, for his claim that Republicans are "lying" when they say Democrats want to defund the police, telling "America's Newsroom" that the president is the one who is "not telling the truth" about his role in the party's "reimagining" of law enforcement.

BIDEN CLAIMS GOP IS 'LYING' ABOUT DEMOCRATS WANTING TO DEFUND POLICE, SAYS HE'S NEVER SUPPORTED IT

Sen. John Kennedy: President Biden is not telling the truth. Maybe George Washington could not tell a lie, but just about every politician since has mastered the skill. And I don't mean to be ugly, but President Biden has a Ph.D. in it.

If you look at the Democratic Party platform, which he wrote, it talks extensively about reimagining the police. Among President Biden's most ardent supporters are the Democratic mayors of most large cities, New York, Chicago, L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, Portland. They've all cut police spending. They've all talked about doing it. President Biden has appeared with them many times and said what a great job he's -- they're doing. He hasn't -- he certainly hasn't discouraged them. If I watch a house burn down, don't call the police or the fire department, I think I'm responsible.

