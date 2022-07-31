Sen. Johnson slams FBI for Hunter Biden bias allegations: 'You can't trust them to get to the bottom of this'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., slammed the FBI for allegedly maintaining a bias in the Hunter Biden investigation amid GOP claims that a whistleblower uncovered evidence of a cover-up. On "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Johnson — who recently penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Chris Wray, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz that revealed said whistleblowers confirm the ‘scheme' amongst the FBI to discount derogatory information regarding Hunter — argued that the FBI, resultantly, cannot be trusted to "get to the bottom of this."

RON JOHNSON DEMANDS PROBE OF 'SCHEME' TO SUPPRESS HUNTER BIDEN INFO

SEN. RON JOHNSON: First of all, thank God for those whistleblowers. We need a whole lot more of them in the FBI, the Department of Justice, and in our federal health agencies. They need to come forward and start talking to us. I'm not shocked, but it's outrageous that the FBI would be tipping the scales of justice the way they're doing. I have no faith in Christopher Wray of conducting this investigation, but it's important that the American public understand the FBI had Hunter Biden's laptop in December of 2019. They certainly saw the evidence of what I think is that criminal activity on that laptop. They've done nothing. Here we are in the end of July, early August 2022. What have they done with it? No, you can't you can't trust this Department of Justice, the FBI, to get to the bottom of this.

