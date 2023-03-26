Sen. Johnson details 'multiple-tier justice system' amid probes into Hunter Biden, Trump: 'Not a fair fight'

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson highlighted the "multiple-tier" justice system, Sunday, underscoring stark differences between the investigation of President Trump and the Biden family's overseas business dealings.

Johnson joined ‘Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss why he sees the far-left’s treatment of Trump and the Biden family as an "unleveled" playing field, as many critics accuse Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of weaponizing the law against the former president for political purposes.

"We probably have a multiple-tier system of justice, one for the well-connected Democrats, the kid glove treatment that Hunter Biden certainly has experienced," Johnson told host Maria Bartiromo. "Is there a serious investigation? We really don't know. Certainly, Senator Grassley and I laid out all the very troubling financial transactions, millions of dollars flowing to their accounts, then flowing out to family members."

"I'm really encouraging and really appreciate what Congressman Comer and Jordan are doing. I'm hoping that they're going to be able to subpoena the US bank records, that we requested the information, but we didn't receive anything," he continued. "The only bank records we've gotten, this is pretty interesting, we got them from Cathay Bank."

The GOP revealed they had obtained financial records showing that Hunter Biden, the president's brother Jim, and Hallie Biden, the widow of his son Beau, received payments from Hunter's business associate Rob Walker and their joint venture with Chinese energy firm CEFC.

But Biden denied his family received more than $1 million in payments when pressed by a reporter earlier this month.

Despite the president's denial, Johnson noted that Cathay Bank, which is the oldest operating bank in the U.S. founded by Chinese Americans, provided Biden family financial records that American banks have yet to disclose.

Johnson and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, shared more than 200 pages of bank records with U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, who is leading the probe into the president's son, last year.

He said the bank "willingly" handed over the documents "that backed up the Treasury records," after the department finally granted the House Oversight Committee access to the suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to the Biden family's international business ventures.

"Is that the Chinese Communist Party, is that a shot across President Biden's bow saying, listen, this is some of the information we have. If you don't toe the line, if you don't do things that displease us, we're going to even provide… more information?" Johnson questioned. "So we obviously have a multiple-tier system of justice."

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who is leading the GOP effort to probe the president's son's business dealings, pressed the Treasury for weeks to gain access to the SARs as the Oversight Committee continues its investigation.

Hunter Biden has been under investigation for years pertaining to his tax transactions and potential foreign lobbying violations.

Meanwhile, Trump could face indictment for his alleged role in a hush-money scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

But critics have accused Bragg of navigating unchartered legal waters with a potential arrest as he faces key hurdles like the statute of limitations.

"This is obviously politicized prosecution of President Trump," Johnson said. "You saw the way the news media handled the January 6 Committee there… All kinds of praise for that completely partisan effort and then legitimate oversight that the House is doing now. Now, that's termed ‘highly politicized’ by the mainstream media…"



"It's not a fair fight. It's not a level playing field, Maria," the Wisconsin senator concluded.

