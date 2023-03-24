New York State bar should probe Bragg over Trump's 'Stormy' case: Civil rights attorney

New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg should face scrutiny from the state's bar association regarding his probe and potential indictment of former President Donald Trump, Los Angeles civil rights attorney Leo Terrell told Fox News.

Terrell told "Life, Liberty & Levin" that in 30 years of practicing law, he recognized that Bragg should be facing an ethics violation charge in the least.

"The New York State Bar should be looking into the [Trump] investigation. As to the motivation, everyone watching your program today knows the motivation: Get President Trump, keep his name off the ballot," Terrell said of the case involving Trump, Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels.

He called Bragg's case against Trump "the weakest ever even attempted," and pinned the motive for potential prosecution on Bragg's connection to Hungarian-American financier George Soros and the Democratic Party.

"[Bragg] allows New York City to run rampant with crime — career criminals — he downplays every felony, but he wants to go after Donald Trump."

Terrell said that if Trump is such an unpopular or flawed figure, then Democrats like Bragg should want him to make the presidential ballot unimpeded, with the suggestion being he would purportedly be easily defeated.

Instead, Terrell said Trump is seen as the figure who is "taking the slings and arrows for you and I" — and that if they can treat Trump this way, it suggests the Democratic Party has "weaponized" the justice system far beyond the federal level as critics suspect.

"These Democratic, George Soros–D.A.s like Alvin Bragg, who has no credibility — in fact, he's a laughingstock. They have weaponized these district attorneys offices to go soft on criminals and go after those who believe in God and country and liberty and freedom," he said.

Terrell joined other Trump defenders who have claimed Bragg has tarnished the prolific office he holds, which other critics have used to contrast him with long-tenured Democratic predecessors Cy Vance Jr., Frank Hogan and Robert Morgenthau, who were seen as above political persuasion.

"It is embarrassing," Terrell said. "Alvin Bragg is a total embarrassment to the law profession."