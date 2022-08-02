Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Grassley questions whether China 'holds something over' Biden following silence on growing threats

Speaker Pelosi lands in Taiwan after silence from the White House over her travel plans

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, comments on the White House’s response to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s high-stakes trip to Taiwan.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, argued President Biden may be compromised by the Chinese after staying silent on threats against Speaker Pelosi and the U.S. over her Taiwan trip. On "America Reports" Tuesday, Grassley pointed to his work with the Hunter Biden investigation and questioned whether the Biden family's business dealings have given the Chinese something to hold over the president. 

REP. GALLAGHER: BIDEN ADMIN IS DIVIDED, SOME NAIVELY THINK CHINA WILL COOPERATE ON CLIMATE CHANGE

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY: I think there are many cases where our president should be condemning China for a lot of things. But I keep going back to some of my investigations about Hunter Biden. Does China hold something over this administration because of the Hunter Biden relationship with a lot of businesspeople in China and what they have to do with the Communist Party and with the Chinese military?

