Rep. Gallagher: Biden admin is divided, some naively think China will cooperate on climate change

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., issued a dire warning to the U.S., telling officials Tuesday to learn from their mistakes in Ukraine and Afghanistan to avoid losing World War III against China in the future. On "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday, Gallagher ripped the Biden administration for retaining a fear of provoking U.S. adversaries, including China.

REP. MIKE GALLAGHER: Quite simply, this administration seems to be afraid at every step of the way of provoking our adversaries. If you've seen what's happened in Ukraine, they've consistently signaled that what we're not going to do out of fear of provoking Putin. The same thing I think is true here. We're so risk averse, we're afraid of provoking the Chinese Communist Party. We put ourselves in a straitjacket, and it's constricted our ability to think creatively, to move aggressively. There's one other thing going on: there's a divide in the administration. There are those with a more realistic view of China that want to work with Republicans on the Hill to enhance our deterrent posture, and then there's a wing of the administration that believes climate change is our biggest, overarching threat and, therefore, we need to have a more cooperative relationship with the Chinese Communist Party to combat climate change. I believe that second camp is naive, and I believe they are responsible for a lot of the incoherence that we've seen on our overall grand strategy vis a vis China.

