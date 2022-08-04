Sen. Cotton sounds alarm on Chinese investors buying US farmland: 'This is a national security threat'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., issued a stark warning on "America's Newsroom" Thursday regarding Chinese investors buying up American farmland and food companies. Cotton argued the alarming trend is a "national security threat" that "surrenders" strategic assets and urged Congress to take action to reduce the amount of land under foreign influence.

SEN. TOM COTTON: We're still working with Democrats and Republicans trying to explain the threat to them and explain what we need to do to stop it again. In China, you don't just get to leave the country or take your money out of the country without government permission, government oversight. It's not like America. You can't just go buy a farm in Canada. You can't get a timeshare in Mexico. The people that are coming out of China to buy farmland and food and agricultural companies are doing so because the Chinese communists want them to. This is a national security threat and it surrenders the massive strategic advantage we have here in America that we are the world's breadbasket while China can't feed its own people without food imports.

