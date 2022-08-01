US must keep itself 'secure' against Chinese technology: Rep. Matt Rosendale

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Sara Carter interviewed Montana congressman Matt Rosendale about Chinese telecommunications systems being installed near US military bases on "Hannity."

MATT ROSENDALE: I am very concerned. Again, it goes back to the monitoring. If they can pick up little pieces of data about when we have movements, where those movements are going, when it's taking place, then that gives them a very big advantage over our own military because we have an arsenal of ICBMs here that we need to protect, especially right now when we see all the chaos that's taking place around the world.

It's very difficult. This is where I was saying earlier that it's always easier to prohibit these things from taking place than to unwind them. It's the old you can't get the toothpaste back in the tube once it's out. And that is very difficult. You can eventually end up cleaning these things up through our cybersecurity systems and that type of work. But it's a lot more expensive and it's much more difficult because you never know what you missed until it rears its ugly head. We have a problem that shows up.

So I think that we need to again, start from the beginning. We know where we are right now. Let's go ahead and make that a top priority. Remove that equipment from the cell towers over the next 30 days. If the Chinese Communist Party has a problem with that, there's a Latin term that we use around here quite often, "pound sand." We just tell them that and we make sure that our country is secure.

