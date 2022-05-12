Biden cancels massive oil and gas lease sale

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

PAIN AT THE PUMP - Biden admin cancels massive oil and gas lease sale with gas prices soaring to record-highs. Continue reading …

EXPLOSIVE EXPANSION - Close Russian neighbor takes major step toward joining NATO—Putin responds with ominous statement. Continue reading …

GOVERNMENT WA$TE - Millions of dollars from Biden's massive COVID relief package went toward electric school buses. Continue reading …

BLM BACKFIRE - Black Lives Matter has left Black Americans worse off than before, experts say. Continue reading …

‘BAD ACTING’ - Why Johnny Depp might lose even if jurors don't buy Amber Heard's testimony. Continue reading …

POLITICS

MAP BATTLE - Florida judge blocks Gov. DeSantis' redistricting map from taking effect before midterm elections. Continue reading …

SENSITIVE LEAK - DOJ Inspector General's office says employee leaked draft report to media, then resigned during probe. Continue reading …

DEMS DON’T CARE - Fox News' Lawrence Jones tells 'Outnumbered': 'The Democratic Party isn't listening to voters.' Continue reading …

FIRST ON FOX - All Republican Pa. Senate candidates sign anti-critical race theory pledge Youngkin backed before Virginia win. Continue reading …

MEDIA

MANCHIN MELTDOWN - Leftists lose it over Joe Manchin thwarting Dem abortion bill. Continue reading …



ALL PART OF THE PLAN? - Biden economic adviser claims inflation is part of president's 'effective strategy against the pandemic.' Continue reading …

‘PAINFULLY HIGH’ - Media, economic experts react to April inflation numbers: 'Not a lot of comfort.' Continue reading …

‘VIEW’ ON ECONOMY - 'The View' credits Obama for Trump's 'soaring' economy, claims GOP 'destroys' economies despite Biden woes. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - President Biden's admin could not care less about America's problems and the people it promised to serve. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Our leaders believe protecting Ukraine is more important than protecting you. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY – President Biden's economy is an 'extremely dangerous' period in our country's history. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Biden is compromising our 'national security' with our emergency energy source. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FACING INFLATION - Fed Chair Jerome Powell could win Senate confirmation for second term Thursday. Continue reading …

MUSK FIRES BACK - Elon slams media with viral meme over 'inaccurate, slanderous' reporting. Continue reading …

SCORCHED EARTH - An out-of-control brush fire torched million-dollar mansions in Southern California and forced residents to evacuate their homes. Continue reading …

THE HANDMAID'S FAIL - Protester says Justice Amy Coney Barrett, mom of 5 biological kids, doesn't know about full-term pregnancy. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Two-thirds of Americans [are] living paycheck to paycheck. It [inflation] is killing the poor. It is killing the middle class. It is hurting people on fixed incomes."

- SEAN HANNITY

