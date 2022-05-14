Biden doesn’t ‘actually care’ about Americans amid inflation surge, Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., told "Fox News Live" that the Biden administration doesn’t "actually care" about Americans and continues to play the "blame game" instead of finding solutions amid rising inflation.

REP. LISA MCCLAIN: I have never met a man that is so out of touch, and if [Biden’s] really looking for solutions, I would be happy to meet with the president as well as I'm sure a lot of my Republican colleagues. And let me share with you maybe a solution. Why don't we open up oil and gas leases here in America as opposed to restricting them? That would, A, help bring the cost of gas down. B, put more money in the hands of the Americans as opposed to the people overseas, and families wouldn't have to be paying $4.35 at the pump.

But in order to do that, you'd actually have to stop pandering to the progressives, the Green New Deal people, and actually care about the American people and the issues that they're facing at the kitchen table. So, President Biden, if you're looking for help, please, you know where to find me… Happy to sit down and give you some suggestions. But let's start with these oil and gas leases.

