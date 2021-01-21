Seattle radio host rips Democrats over Portland riots: ‘They created this monster’

Radio talk show host Jason Rantz slammed members of the Democratic Party on Thursday after violent protests erupted in Portland on Inauguration Day.

Rantz told FOX Business "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney that he believes the violence was not condemned because "they created this monster."

PORTLAND RIOTERS DAMAGE ICE BUILDING; POLICE DECLARE 'UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY'

JASON RANTZ: "A lot of the people who are doing this are supporters of the very politicians that you're expecting to call out this violence. They realize the Democrats right now, I think, or they should, they created this monster."

…

Last year for six months when they said virtually nothing to condemn all of the rioting that [was] going on by Antifa members and fringe members of the Black Lives Matter movement, essentially taking advantage of the BLM movement for their own anti-capitalist and anti-American agenda, they empowered these people. They created [an] environment of lawlessness which just begets more lawlessness.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

…

At some point, they do have to start stepping up and taking this seriously because it's not going to go away. In fact, quite the opposite. Not only will it continue, they've been told essentially that if you continue to do this kind of activism… you're actually going to be rewarded."