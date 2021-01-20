Anti-Biden Antifa attack Portland police officers forcing cops to retreat

Antifa protesters gathered in Portland on Wednesday to voice dissatisfaction with newly sworn-in President Joe Biden and have clashed with authorities, at one point taking a police officer's bicycle, authorities said.

The Portland Police Bureau said several events were planned in the city and multiple arrests have been made. A crowd gathered near the headquarters for the Democratic Party of Oregon Portland, which had its windows smashed and exterior vandalized, police said.

Calls and message to the party headquarters were not immediately returned.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Up to 150 gathered at Revolution Hall around 2 p.m. When officers on bicycles entered the crowd to tell someone to remove metal poles affixed to a banner, they were swarmed and pelted with objects, Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen said.

A video posted online shows a crowd of protesters trying to take one officer's bicycle.

"As officers disengaged, the crowd showed aggression by swarming officers and throwing objects," Allen said.

Officers deployed a smoke canister so they could leave safely, he said. Authorities warned the group they did not have a permit to march or remain on the sidewalk.

A knife was recovered from one protester, police said.

The crowd moved west, with some blocking on a freeway on-ramp, police said. Dumpster fires were also lit in the area.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Other video clips show people holding banners that read: "We are ungovernable" and "We don't want Biden - We want revenge."