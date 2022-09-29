Seattle principal under fire for sexual content on Instagram account: report

A principal in Seattle, Washington, was reportedly found to have sexual content on a public Instagram account.

Radio host Jason Rantz on KTTH reported on the alleged Instagram account of Marcus Johnson of Phantom Lake Elementary in the Bellevue district. The profile said he was a "lover of smut." According to the Maxmillian Dictionary, "smut" is "pictures of sex or stories about sex."

According to Johnson's LinkedIn page, he was employed at the school for approximately three months. His "philosophy of education" included "being a disrupter and change agent in order to provide access for marginalized students across the nation."

According to the report, the principal shared sexual tales on SoundCloud, before it was deleted.

WISCONSIN SCHOOL ADOPTS SEX ED CURRICULUM DEFINING GIRLS AS ‘PERSON WITH A VULVA’

"He bent over the sink to wash his face, and I slowly crept up behind him. Taking one arm and placing it over his left shoulder and one around his waist, I gripped him firmly, burying my head in his neck, kissing him slightly as he watched me from the mirror," the story reportedly said.

CALIFORNIA TEACHER SPEAKS OUT AFTER 'QUEER LIBRARY' WITH BDSM/KINK EXPOSED: ‘I BELIEVE... IN WHAT I’M DOING'

"Most of the audio cannot be transcribed on this blog due to its graphic nature. But on the Instagram feed, there were also posts of written erotic fiction expressing sex acts in graphic detail," the report said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Seattle school district for comment and they said, "We do not comment on personnel matters."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This situation highlights the tricky and sometimes grey area of weighing free speech rights versus appropriateness and judgment," Rantz said about the story.

"I haven’t seen any suggestions that Johnson isn’t a committed and effective educator. But it’s reasonable for parents, staff, and students to show concern over an elementary principal who proclaims he’s a ‘lover of smut.’"