Wisconsin school adopts sex ed curriculum defining girls as 'person with a vulva'

A school district in Wisconsin has adopted a new sex ed curriculum which begins in kindergarten with discussions of gender identity, and discusses sexual orientation and pronouns as early as third grade.

Objectives for kindergartners in the Wauwatosa School District include "define gender" and "identify the medically accurate names of external body parts including the genitals."

In several instances, beginning in third grade, the curriculum discusses "students who do or will menstruate" or "a person with a vulva."

Curriculum for fourth graders delves further into gender identity, with objectives including having students define "cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary, gender expansive and gender identity."

The fourth-grade curriculum also includes the book "It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book about Gender Identity" which explains that "Your gender identity might match what people thought you were when you were born, or it might not."

A document provided by the school district to answer frequently asked questions noted that children in early grades are less likely to be sexually abused, or to report sexual abuse when it happens, and have higher self-esteem when they know the correct name for their genitals.

The document also defended use of language such as "most boys/most girls" and "a person with a vulva" included in the curriculum as "inclusive language."

"When we use inclusive language, students are more likely to feel safe and thrive in their educational environments," the document read, comparing the language to using the word "caregivers" or "families" rather than "parents."

Parents and guardians are able to opt their children out of selected lessons or the full sex ed unit. The district also noted that guardians will receive email communication at least two weeks prior to the beginning of the lessons.

The outcomes for the curriculum are based in the National Sex Education Standards, state statute and data reviewed by the committee, according to the school districts.

"This is a dark day for Wisconsin students, who will be taught a curriculum that reduces them down to their body parts," Alexandra Schweitzer, the Wisconsin chapter president of No Left Turn in Education told Fox News Digital. "No teacher should refer to their female students as ‘students who will menstruate’ or to their male students as ‘penis owners.’"

"This is a wholly inappropriate use of classroom time that ought to be spent on education fundamentals," she continued.

The Wauwatosa School District did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.