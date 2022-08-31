Wisconsin parents outraged over inappropriate sex education curriculum for elementary schools: 'Really bad'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Parents are outraged over a Wisconsin school district's decision to adopt a new sex education curriculum for students as young as kindergarten

Concerned parents Ted Barthel and Michele Hughes joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday to lambast the content they consider age-inappropriate.

The curriculum in Wauwatosa, near Milwaukee, introduces students in kindergarten to names for private body parts while students in grades 2-3 learn gender stereotypes, consent and body image and sixth grade students receive instruction on different types of sexual activity.

They told host Pete Hegseth that the curriculum goes far beyond acceptable boundaries, with Hughes adding that she will take advantage of the opportunity to opt her son out of the lessons.

"This curriculum does have some good things in it, admittedly. It teaches kids about healthy relationships, proper boundaries and inappropriate touch," Barthel said.

He added that the content extends much further, however, mentioning borderline pornographic images for students in first, second and third grades.

"The content that's bad is really bad," he said. "I'm a dad with a seventh-grade daughter. I send my girl to school to learn how to read, and write and how to do math. I'm not looking for her to come home and say, ‘Hey Dad, I don’t know if I'm a boy or a girl anymore.'"

Hughes said the content would be less problematic for older students, but is abhorrent to offer to students at such a young age.

"Many of the topics are not age-appropriate. Many of the topics… we were asking to be taught much later," she said, adding that, those who created the curriculum were affiliated with a political organization tied to "social justice issues."

Hughes added that the school district consulted teachers to gain a sense of their opinions on the curriculum and found that a majority believed such conversations should take place in later grades.

"My son is 11. He's a sixth grader. He will be opting out of this program," she said, adding, "this is too much too soon for our young students."

In several instances, beginning in third grade, the curriculum discusses "students who do or will menstruate" or "a person with a vulva." The curriculum for fourth graders delves further into gender identity, with objectives including having students define "cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary, gender expansive and gender identity."

A spokesperson for the Wauwatosa school district told Fox News Digital the curriculum "is grounded in the National Sex Education Standards, Wisconsin State Statute 118.019, and data collected via the Youth Risk Behavior Survey."

Fox News' Kelsey Koberg contributed to this report.