Seattle about to get NY's hammer-and-sickle treatment. Socialism is coming your way

In one of the most telling municipal elections in recent memory, activist-organizer Katie Wilson has toppled incumbent Bruce Harrell in Seattle, defeating the mayor by the slimmest of margins (50.2% to 49.5%).

The upset’s significance goes far beyond the vote count. It represents a convergence of two forces: a volunteer-driven campaign in a city long accustomed to turnover at City Hall, and a national swell of energy behind socialist-branded candidates now creeping into even deep-blue metros.

Combined with the socialist victory of Zohran Mamdani in New York, even liberals are nervous about what this means for America’s iconic cities. The liberal Washington Post editorial board noted that Seattle and New York residents will soon witness "two real-time experiments in radical governance."

Wilson entered the race with no elected experience but a long résumé of influence in Seattle’s activist ecosystem. As head of the Transit Riders Union, she championed policies that kneecapped car infrastructure in favor of buses and bikes. Behind the scenes, she helped craft the city’s disastrous payroll tax — a move that pushed Amazon to shift thousands of jobs across Lake Washington to business-friendly Bellevue. She was also a key legislative force behind the defund-the-police effort that triggered a historic staffing collapse and a crime surge the department is still struggling to recover from.

On the campaign trail, after her unexpectedly strong primary showing, Wilson leaned hard into an aggressive ground game. Her door-knocking operation and grassroots organizing gave her just enough late momentum to edge out a win.

Unlike her socialist comrade Zohran Mamdani in New York City, Wilson’s campaign avoided labeling her ideas as socialist. It was rooted in addressing affordability, homelessness and public transit—issues that cut across party lines and tapped into voter frustration. But she didn’t wear the socialist identity on her sleeve, and most voters wouldn’t have identified her as one.

Meanwhile, Harrell — the sitting mayor, a seasoned local politician once considered an easy frontrunner for reelection—grew complacent after four years of cautious and lazy leadership. He was reluctant to move too quickly on agenda items that could upset the Democratic base. He vowed to tackle homelessness and crime with urgency, yet never mustered the political courage to deliver the sweeping changes voters demanded after years of leniency that deepened the crisis.

Consequently, the same voters who put him into office either didn’t vote or weren’t enthusiastic enough to back him again. His campaign didn’t gain energy until the final weeks of the race, by which time the dynamics were already stacked against him. Making matters worse, history wasn’t on his side—a Seattle mayor hasn’t won reelection since Greg Nickels in 2005.

What Wilson pulled off bears a striking resemblance to Mamdani’s campaign in New York City: a self-described democratic socialist running against establishment power with a message of affordability, transportation access and bold wealth redistribution. Mamdani’s win is already being hailed as a breakthrough by the socialist wing of the Democratic Party.

Wilson’s victory in Seattle follows that pattern. She portrayed the incumbent as part of the status quo—even though her policies would revisit the very measures that brought Seattle to the brink of disaster just four years ago.

While Seattle may have its own political identity, Wilson’s win is more than a local story. It’s part of a broader political moment in which insurgent progressives tap into grassroots energy, outwork complacent incumbents, and ride a wave of voter discontent. Meanwhile, King County, where Seattle is located, didn’t even break 50% voter turnout. Once again, activists were handed the power to determine the outcome.

Now the real questions begin: What will a Wilson administration mean for Seattle’s business community and public safety? The alarm bells are already ringing. Wilson’s policy positions lean strongly anti-business: she campaigned on tax hikes for the wealthy, expanded government involvement in housing and transit, and deeper tenant protections.

For the city’s employers, start-ups, and downtown retail and hospitality industries, the message is clear: the regulatory and fiscal environment is about to shift — and not in their favor.

Seattle business owners are right to be nervous. Empty storefronts, high office-vacancy rates (above 30%) and a post-pandemic economic slide have already battered downtown. One gym owner told me he’s not sure now is the best time to open a location in Seattle.

On policing and crime, Wilson has sought to reassure moderates, telling "The Jason Rantz Show" on Seattle Red 770 AM, that she has "evolved" on policing and does not support wholesale defunding. But she remains a progressive activist whose campaign rhetoric cast the incumbent as insufficiently responsive to homelessness'-driven disorder and affordability failures.

Will her approach to public safety shift resources toward mental-health responders and embedded social services—and away from traditional police enforcement? Will the city’s already fragile business districts feel less protected? In a city where safety perceptions weigh heavily on foot traffic, leasing rates and investor confidence, uncertainty about policing strategy is a risk factor.

For Seattle, the stakes couldn’t be higher. If Wilson commits to a full-scale socialist agenda, business owners and taxpayers could soon face an unworkable climate of higher taxes, heavier regulations and experimental public-safety models. That anxiety isn’t unfounded; once a mayor decides the business community is part of the problem, structural change follows. Seattle has already lived through the fallout of similar policies during the Black Lives Matter era.

The question now is whether the city can absorb her vision without suffering investment flight, commercial pullback and economic instability. The business community, law enforcement leadership and voters who believed they were choosing stability deserve clarity. Yet many fear they already know how this story ends.

Wilson’s victory will reverberate beyond Seattle. But here at home, whatever sense of economic steadiness remained may have just been replaced by ideological adrenaline—and the business community is bracing for impact.

