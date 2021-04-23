Seattle parent finds samurai sword in homeless camp next to son's school

A Seattle parent said Friday during an interview on "America's Newsroom" that he found a katana sword and throwing ax in a homeless encampment next to his son's school.

SEATTLE PARENTS OUTRAGED AS STUDENTS SET TO RETURN TO SCHOOL NEXT TO HOMELESS CAMPS

RYLE GOODRICH: The encampment is completely unmanaged and out of control so I have to go through there every night and see what’s going on. This Sunday I walked through and I found a samurai sword lying upright next to a tent unattended.

Then the day after that was Monday I went through there was someone with a throwing ax right in the middle of the trail, surrounded by tents and throwing it at this target, you know repeatedly hitting the bullseye. Let’s see, yesterday in Seattle there was a shooting at a different encampment—two people were shot. At our encampment, a parks worker was attacked by two people living there and again the police had to come.

Last week the police and fire department were there four nights in a row. So, this is a very unsafe environment. There is a lot else that’s going on there. Doesn’t belong anywhere near schools and again the attack yesterday happened during school hours for all the kids to see at recess. They’ve got a front-row seat. All they’ve got to do is go to the fence and look down and they can see the fighting, the defecation, the drug use, everything that goes on for kindergarteners to see.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW