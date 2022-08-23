Seattle good Samaritan who rushed to aid of man killed in brutal attack warns city is no longer safe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A good Samaritan who stepped in to help an innocent man beaten to death by a career criminal on the streets of Seattle warned Tuesday that nowhere in the city is safe anymore.

"We as a family and as friends, we used to always enjoy Seattle," Loren Page told "America's Newsroom" before he witnessed a senior citizen fatally beaten in broad daylight by a suspect who reportedly had been released from jail just days before.

Aaron Justin Fulk, 48, remains held at King County Jail on $2.5 million bond as of Monday.

He was initially arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault after allegedly bludgeoning another man — 66-year-old Rodney Peterman — with a large metal pole on Aug. 2.

Page described the moment he intervened during the attack.

"I heard the shouting. I just crossed third and Pike, and I looked to my left and heard the shouting and got a little closer. I saw the first strike with the pole. I yelled out, ‘Hey,’ from across the street and I saw the second strike. And at that point, I knew that it was a pretty deadly blow."

Page immediately ran across the street to help as the victim went down.

"Apparently, I caught him off guard and we kind of held on to the pole together for a few minutes there," he continued. "I gave it a little tug and he had released the pole and turned around and started walking towards the market. And as I step back, and I saw the victim on the ground, I knew that he was totally unconscious and not moving."

Page described how the devastating crime crisis has made it nearly impossible to enjoy Seattle.

"It actually used to be a really beautiful place," he said. "Now I can't take the transit and get to the airport anymore. I have to have somebody pick me up. I can't go to Pioneer Square. It's not safe to have a cup of coffee there anymore."

"I thought it was safe to at least walk around the market at 3:00 in the afternoon. It was a beautiful day… I was hoping to enjoy a great day with my family in the city, and it turns out that the city isn't safe… it is not a place to bring your family and friends to enjoy the day anymore."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.