Sean Penn likens Trump to a spouse murderer who may 'destroy the world'

Academy Award-winning actor Sean Penn claimed the worst-case scenario under President Donald Trump could be the actual end of the world.

The actor was one of the guests on former CNN anchor Jim Acosta’s podcast "The Jim Acosta Show" with Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., on Thursday. During the show, both Acosta and Swalwell commented on how they believed that some world leaders, like El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, may suffer under future administrations for "caving" to Trump’s demands.

Penn suggested they needed to consider other "worst-case scenarios" before thinking about another president.

"I do think it’s a reasonable theory that Donald Trump is not unlike the spouse of someone who leaves him, perhaps for another, who then murders their former partner because if they can’t have her, nobody can," Penn said. "And I think Donald Trump and his solipsism may have that relationship with the world and that this destruction is in part a power play. And also, a literal intention of his final out."

When Acosta asked Penn whether he believed Trump intends to try and stay in office after his term is done, Penn remarked, "I think he might try to destroy the world before he ages out of life."

Swalwell appeared to agree with the sentiment by comparing Trump to a dictator and suggested he would "ratchet up" to protect himself before leaving office.

Penn has supported several left-wing causes and has publicly called out Trump in the past. In 2018, he wrote a TIME Magazine op-ed that referred to Trump as an "enemy of compassion" among other things.

"President Donald Trump is an enemy of Americans, Republicans, Democrats, Independents and every new child born. An enemy of mankind. He is indeed an enemy of the state," Penn wrote.

