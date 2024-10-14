Dem strategists ratchet up Hitler-Trump comparisons despite concerns about heated rhetoric

Democrats on television have continued their heated rhetoric against former President Donald Trump despite multiple attempts on his life, and pundits twice compared him to murderous dictator Adolph Hitler in the last week.

In an interview on "CNN News Central," Democratic strategist Aisha Mills was asked to respond to a comment made earlier in the day by Trump, who remarked that the U.S. has "a lot of bad genes in our country right now" during a discussion about illegal immigrants who were committing murders.

Mills began by claiming that Trump "revered the Nazis… revered Hitler."

"Donald Trump has had a very sinister philosophy, wanting to be a dictator, absolutely dividing people up based on who they are, based on factors about them that have to do with their race and their gender, etc.," she continued.

"And when he uses language like this, I don’t think that it’s a Freudian slip. I think that the danger of a Donald Trump is that he would absolutely try to exterminate an entire group of people because he thinks that their genes are somehow different than his and faulty," Mills said. "And I say this with all the sternness that you hear in my voice because it is serious. And Americans should recognize that."

On Sunday, prominent Democratic strategist James Carville compared Trump’s plans to hold a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City to a Nazi sympathizer who held a rally there almost 100 years ago.

"See what happened there. They are telling you exactly what they’re going to do, they’re telling you, ‘We’re going to institute a fascist regime,’" Carville told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki in response to a Trump comment that "radical left lunatics" might need to be handled by the National Guard on Election Day.

Carville explained that "this election is about the Constitution."

"We are not going to have one if we lose it. And I’m not exaggerating. I’d love to debate anybody on that question," Carville said.

"He lies about everything, except, except he’s telling the truth when he’s going to have a roundup."

Fox News Digital reached out to CNN and MSNBC for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News Digital reached Carville by phone, and the political veteran dismissed the social media blow back to his comments.

"He said he would round up his political opponents," Carville said. "Am I not supposed to repeat what he said? I am only repeating what he said."

"He's the one that chose to have a rally at Madison Square Garden. The same place the Nazis had a rally on Feb. 20, 1939," Carville added.

Carville also dismissed the "implication" that "because there are crazy people who aren't even Democrats, they are registered Republicans, that made an attempt on Trump's life that we shouldn't repeat what he said, which I think is an idiotic position."

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the first man who attempted to assassinate Trump, was a registered Republican, according to voting records, but he only participated in the Nov. 8, 2022 state election due to his age. Records also show that he made a $15 donation to Progressive Turnout Project, a Chicago-based political action committee that supports Democratic candidates.

Ryan Routh, the second attempted assassin, is not currently registered but was a registered Democrat in the past and claimed to have voted for Trump in 2016 while also voicing support for several Democrats on social media.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Hill in a statement that Carville has "lost his marbles."

"President Trump is 100% correct — those who seek to undermine democracy by sowing chaos in our elections are a direct threat, just like the terrorist from Afghanistan that was arrested for plotting multiple attacks on Election Day within the United States."

The Hitler comparisons come after Trump has blasted Democrats and the media for heated rhetoric against him that he says contributed to two failed assassination attempts against him.

"He believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it," Trump told Fox News Digital about the gunman who pointed a gun on him on a Florida golf course. "Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out."

Over the weekend, a man with multiple guns and ammunition was arrested outside a Trump rally in California in what many fear was a potential third assassination attempt against Trump. The man dismissed those fears and claimed he was a Trump supporter in a phone call with Fox News Digital.

