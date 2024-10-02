SEAN HANNITY: Walz looked like a deer in headlights

Fox News host Sean Hannity picks apart Gov. Tim Walz’s debate performance on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Now, after a weekend of star-studded fundraisers and lavish parties with her friends on the West Coast and Hollywood, Kamala Harris finally found the time to tour some damage in the Southeast.

REACTIONS ROLL IN FOR VP DEBATE AS CRITICS GIVE VANCE A WIN OVER WALZ

Meanwhile, Kamala likely regrets picking fellow radical leftist Governor Tim Walz as a running mate. The joy seems most definitely gone after last night's debate . Now we know why the Harris campaign keeps Walz very far away from the media. He doesn't do interviews. We know why —because he can't.

Walz looked like a deer in headlights, so visibly nervous, he did not have command of the facts. He seemed ill-prepared. He said some pretty weird, bizarre things.

On the other hand, JD Vance, was a rock star last night – upbeat, confident, detailed, smart, compassionate. He totally looked competent.