SEAN HANNITY: This ultra-wealthy liberal enclave is descending into chaos

Sean Hannity discussed how Martha's Vineyard previously welcomed the coming of migrants, but are now pushing back against the fifty sent by Gov. Ron DeSantis on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: We begin tonight in Martha's Vineyard, which is descending tonight into chaos. For years this ultra-wealthy liberal enclave featured signs like this all over the town. Look closely. It reads, quote, "We stand with immigrants and refugees. All are welcome here." So yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent 50 illegal immigrants on charter planes to Massachusetts so they could take advantage of the inclusive environment that they claim is Martha's Vineyard. And what they have to offer. But as it turns out, while the elite residents there are not actually all that inclusive, they are not all that welcoming, and they don't really stand with the immigrants and refugees and now they want them gone.

Now, for years, I've always said liberals are generous with other people's money. In this particular case, they're all, let's see, pro-immigrant and sanctuary cities, but not their city. They have to move from here to somewhere else. They can't be here. Only 50 people. Remember Arizona? Texas, they're dealing with millions.

They don't have space for 50 migrants. Not in any of the beautiful homes in Edgartown, not in any of the palatial beachfront estates dotting the island, not even where Obama has a seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 7000 square feet, 30-acre vacation home, probably sitting empty as we speak. What? No guests allowed? No illegal. Why don't we build on 12 of the acres, a tent city for illegal immigrants

