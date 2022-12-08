SEAN HANNITY: Twitter was acting as a malicious arm of the Democratic Party

Fox News host Sean Hannity unpacked the second thread of "Twitter files" from journalist Bari Weiss and how the social media company blacklisted prominent conservative accounts on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Our top story tonight – a new batch of Twitter files have officially now been released only moments ago. Journalist Bari Weiss published the latest details on uncovering the social media giant’s censorship campaign and what we’re learning tonight is downright appalling. Newly unearthed documents now prove that left-wing Twitter employees built blacklists of accounts that they didn’t like and would "prevent disfavored tweets from trending and actively limit the visibilities of entire accounts or even trending topics all in secret, without informing anybody on Twitter."

ELON MUSK'S SECOND INSTALLMENT OF ‘TWITTER FILES' REVEALS ‘SECRET BLACKLISTS’: BARI WEISS REPORTS

For example, a prominent doctor from Stanford was secretly placed on the trends blacklist after he argued that COVID lockdowns would harm children, and meanwhile, our very own Dan Bongino, he was put on a search blacklist, limiting who could search for his profile or tweets. Twitter also blocked Turning Point's founder Charlie Kirk’s tweets from being amplified. Apparently, Twitter handled up to 200 of these censorship cases each and every day but remember, as Weiss points out Twitter repeatedly denied the use of shadow-banning. Twitter was lying. They lied over and over again.

I interviewed at one point Jack Dorsey. He told me specifically, no, we don’t shadow-ban. We’re also learning tonight that Twitter formed a secret group that featured the company’s highest-ranking executives that would make decisions in private without much of a paper trail to censor or ban high-profile conservative accounts. Like, for example, a popular account called Libs of TikTok, which was suspended six times in 2022. Even though the account did not even violate Twitter’s hateful conduct policy. At the same time, the woman who runs Libs of TikTok was doxxed on Twitter, in other words, they give out that address of the person. According to Weiss a tweet with a home address received more than 10,000 likes, yet Twitter refused to take down that tweet. Clearly, what Elon Musk said over the weekend was absolutely correct. Twitter was an arm of the Democratic Party and a malicious arm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP