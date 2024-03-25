SEAN HANNITY: Trump scored a ‘major’ legal victory out of New York

Fox News host Sean Hannity breaks down what former President Donald Trump's New York civil court case means for the U.S. legal system.

TRUMP'S $454M JUDGMENT BOND SLASHED BY MORE THAN HALF IN APPEALS COURT RULING

SEAN HANNITY: But tonight, I've got to begin with a plea. Please be kind to your radical, far-left friends. It is only Monday, but they are having a very tough week. Now, famed Democratic strategist James Carville. I've debated him a number of times. He just compared Biden's poll numbers to seeing your grandmother naked. Meanwhile, in Puerto Rico, an awkward and embarrassing, a bizarre moment for your vice president Harris. Here she is, accidentally clapping along to a protest against the Biden White House. Can't make that. Oh. Thank you. I have no idea what you're singing, but thank you for for that anyway. Anyway, back in New York, a bad day all the way around for fake news CNN and the lunatic fringe at MSDNC panicked disbelief at the far left networks and, of course, all the mainstream media mob. Why? Donald Trump scored a major legal victory out of New York. Now, the state appeals court slashed his record setting bond from the attorney general's bogus civil fraud case from an unprecedented half $1 billion to, well, 175 million. Still a very high number, but Trump is prepared to pay it with cash.

…

Now. So far, the radical left's plan to derail Trump through lawfare, as we call it, is not going as expected in the state of Georgia. Anti-Trump D.A. Fani Willis was strongly rebuked by a Superior Court judge as a potential liar who exhibited unprofessional behavior in and out of court. Now, Fani Willis says she has done nothing wrong and is now vowing to fight on against Donald Trump. "The train is coming." Watch out!

…

‘Vengeance is mine,’ sayeth Fani Willis. Now, amid all the chaos, the first criminal trial against Donald Trump, it now has a start date. That would be April 15th. This is a highly unusual case out of New York. You might remember. Recall that Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg used what was a bizarre, unprecedented legal mechanism. Never really fully explained it. He did it to override the statute of limitations and up charge certain misdemeanors, his felonies, all related to how certain Trump Organization documents were labeled. It sounds convoluted because it is. Now, the case is so far-fetched that even federal prosecutors under Biden, they declined to bring charges, and their lead witness not exactly have much credibility when it comes to the issue of truth. But that's where we are as a country. Anti-Trump prosecutors, they want to cook up their charges and far left radical districts, venues where Donald Trump likely can't get a fair trial. And they want to use our system of justice as a political weapon, in this case, against the Republican presidential candidate.