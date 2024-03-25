Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

JESSE WATTERS: Every indictment and court victory helps Trump

Convicting Trump is the center of Biden's campaign, Watters says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jesse Watters: Today was a good day for America Video

Jesse Watters: Today was a good day for America

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to a judge slashing former President Trump's bond in his New York civil fraud case on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters argues the lawfare tactics used on former President Trump are causing him to gain more support in his presidential campaign Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: Every indictment helps Trump,and every court victory helps him even more. We're witnessing a political injustice and every day that he survives, he looks stronger, and Joe Biden looks weaker and the system more corrupt. 

... 

NBC NEWS DEBACLE: RONNA MCDANIEL HIRING INFURIATES MSNBC INSIDERS, PROMPTS ON-AIR REBUKES 

Convicting Trump before November is the centerpiece of the Biden re-election campaign, which is why every time cases get calendared or Trump wins on appeal, the media turns suicidal. 

... 

Trump is facing five cases from four Democrat prosecutors with zero victims, and Democrats are furious that he still owns a home. Get ready to get even angrier because on the same day his bond was slashed in half, Trump's social parent company, Truth Social, their stock soared 35%, giving Trump a $4 billion cash injection.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

Trump's net worth just hit $6.5 billion on paper, making him one of the world's 500 richest people. Over the weekend, Joe Biden, nicknamed Trump, "Broke Don." Better find a new nickname. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.