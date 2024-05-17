Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Reliable blue states are now starting to look awfully purple

Hannity says this is an obvious sign of desperation

By Fox News Staff
Sean Hannity: Biden's losing and getting desperate Video

Sean Hannity: Biden's losing and getting desperate

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to President Biden's most recent poll numbers and agreement to debate former President Trump.

SEAN HANNITY: In every corner of the media mob, the Democratic Party, the anxiety is palpable. Even reliable blue states, they're now starting to look awfully purple. One veteran pollster telling FoxNews.com both Minnesota and Virginia, they are clearly in play, by the way, even New Jersey is not an impossibility for Donald Trump. We saw a massive 80,000 plus person crowd for a rally there just last weekend. And get this – Trump is up by double digits in the great state of Nevada. That's a state he previously lost twice. Now desperate to make up ground, Joe Biden finally agreed to debate Donald Trump. Obviously a sign of desperation. 

The campaign has a list of demands and dictates, and will only debate Trump on a liberal anti-Trump woke network and not even consult with Trump. Kamala Harris out there, meanwhile, already agreed to a vice presidential debate on CBS. 

