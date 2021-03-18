Sean Hannity: Putin openly mocking Biden with 'humiliating' 'debate' challenge

Russian President Vladimir Putin "is openly mocking the president of the United States for his own amusement," Fox News host Sean Hannity told viewers Thursday, "and frankly, I find it, as an American citizen, humiliating."

The "Hannity" host mused that President Biden's occasional references to Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris" constitute moments of honesty.

"After all, Kamala Harris has taken all the solo calls with world leaders and is holding weekly meetings with the secretary of state," he said. "Maybe this possibly could be the Harris administration after all."

Hannity then asked: "Why would Vladimir Putin immediately call for a debate with Joe Biden with no time to prepare? What have I been saying? ... When you compare Joe Biden to 2012 and even 2016, Joe Biden looks extremely weak, frail, often confused, and, yes, he is struggling cognitively. It is obvious. This is not brain surgery."

PUTIN CHALLENGES BIDEN TO CHAT WITH HIM IN 'LIVE' CONVERSATION

"Here's the problem we all have," the host said later in his monologue. "This world has many evil actors, many hostile regimes like Putin's Russia, like the mullahs in Iran, like President Xi and China, like North Korea and Kim Jong Un. Guess what? They're not polyannish about Joe Biden. They study Joe Biden and watch our moves every day.

"All of America's enemies, all of the world's hostile actors, they are seeing what we are willing to talk about openly. About Joe Biden struggling, kind of a shell of his former self from years gone by, who's working clearly very hard to get to the weekend.

"Now, we're going to ask this important question: Is any of this good for the country? Is any of this good for the free world? The answer to that is obvious as well: Not at all."

"This is why," the host concuded, "a candidate can never be allowed to hide in their basement an entire campaign and never be asked tough questions."