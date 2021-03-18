Putin challenges Biden to chat with him in a 'live' conversation

Russian President Vladimir Putin challenged President Biden to an on-air conversation to discuss Biden’s latest warning that Putin would "pay a price," following a report containing evidence of attempted Russian-interference in the 2020 election.

"I’ve just thought of this now," Putin told a reporter in Moscow Thursday. "I want to invite President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it actually live. But with no delays, directly in an open, direct discussion."

Putin said that as the world’s two leading superpowers, he thought the dialogue would prove interesting for the U.S. and Russian people, as well as for the international community.

Biden made headlines this week after an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, when the president was asked if he thought Putin was a "killer," to which he answered "I do."

Putin responded Thursday by saying, "It takes one to know one."

The White House did not immediately return Fox News’ questions on whether Biden intends to speak publically with Putin.

In a press briefing Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, when asked by reporters if Biden regretted his remarks, Psaki said, "Nope."

"The president gave a direct answer to a direct question," she added.

Putin suggested holding the live conversation as soon as Friday or Monday, adding that he wants to "relax a little" this weekend by heading to the forested region in northern Russia, known as the tiaga.

"We are ready any time that is convenient for the American side," he added.

A declassified report released Tuesday by the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence, found that while no foreign powers "manipulated any election results," Russia sought to influence public opinion in opposition of Biden.

"The price he is going to pay, well, you’ll see shortly," Biden threatened.

Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States following the president's remarks.

Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.