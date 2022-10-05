SEAN HANNITY: OPEC's decision to cut oil production is 'deeply humiliating' for Biden

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to OPEC's decision to cut oil production by 2M barrels a day on "Hannity."

OPEC+ MINISTERS AGREE TO CUT PRODUCTION BY 2M BARRELS PER DAY

SEAN HANNITY: Biden has almost completely drained the supply. We're now at a 40-year-low. It is not a national emergency, Joe, that Democrats are likely to lose an election, so you artificially raise the world supply of oil in the lead up to an election to lower the price, to create a false perception that, oh, you've done something good. You're now creating a national security vulnerability because you're draining the very reserves before an election to reduce and lower prices. It's only a Band-Aid, I told you it was only a Band-Aid and you will only do it to Election Day. And then, of course, you're going to have to pay the piper. And yet gas prices continue to rise drastically.

And here's a news flash for the White House, there is a clear-cut way, I'll give them the answer to increase America's supply of oil, gas and bring down cost, and it doesn't involve groveling to foreign dictators like Joe has been doing or lifting sanctions on Venezuela and Iran or emptying our petroleum reserves, right now American companies with American workers, they can produce more oil and gas right here in America because we have hundreds and hundreds of years worth of resources. All they need Joe, is your permission and commitment that you're not going to undercut them in a year from now after they invest hundreds of millions of dollars. So that's it, it's that simple.

OIL INDUSTRY EXEC BLASTS BIDEN ADMIN'S 'MIXED MESSAGES' AS GAS PRICES HIT RECORD HIGHS

Approved federal oil leases are at a four decade low. Domestic drilling and exploration restrictions are at an all-time high, and the U.S. Oil and Gas Association, they just tweeted, "The White House has one option left, and it is the one option they should have never turned away from in the first place – the US based oil and gas industry." Now, sadly, that option would require logic and common sense, that doesn't seem to exist inside the climate alarmists calls. For whatever reason, this religious cult, and it is a cult, it gives Democrats a free pass to import oil from anywhere in the world so long as we don't produce it right here at home domestically, and use American workers and give them high paying career jobs. That doesn't seem to make sense at all whatsoever.

