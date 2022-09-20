SEAN HANNITY: This is a new record for the Biden administration this year

Sean Hannity discussed the overwhelming number of illegal migrants coming across the border and the issues that are being created for migrants because of Biden's policies on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: MARTHA'S VINEYARD HAD PLENTY OF SPACE FOR 50 NEW GUESTS

SEAN HANNITY: But we begin with a new record for the Biden administration this year. I guess it's time to celebrate if you're pro-open borders, because for the first time in U.S. history, we have now reported over 2 million illegal immigrant crossings at our southern border. Breaking, by the way, last year's record high of 1.7 million.

In other words, after vowing to address the root causes of mass illegal immigration. Well, and appointing his vice president as border czar, the crisis has become even worse than you can believe. Now, apparently, Kamala is only trip to the southern border, which really wasn't where things were happening. Just a quick trip through El Paso just last year. That was truly was not enough to put this in perspective. More illegal immigrants are now pouring across this border than at the time of this video. Take a look at that video.

Remember that video now that shows thousands in these makeshift camps under a bridge in Del Rio? Maybe Martha's Vineyard could set up a few areas in that beautiful island for people that need help. They're so open-minded and they believe in sanctuary status. And they have a sign all over the place that says "We welcome immigrants."

