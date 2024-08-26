Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: The most deceptive, dishonest, phony presidential campaign in human history rolls on

Harris and Walz are toxic, Hannity says

Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris is afraid to debate Trump Video

Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris is afraid to debate Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity says the vice president is missing in action on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds the Harris-Walz radical policies on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, the most deceptive, dishonest, phony presidential campaign in human history rolls on. Apparently, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are so toxic and radical and unlikable, frankly dangerous and incompetent, that the Harris campaign is trying as hard as possible to hide, hide them away for 70 days until Election Day! 

HARRIS LEAVES OUT DEADLY BOTCHED AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL IN SOARING PRO-MILITARY DNC SPEECH 

No sit-down interviews, no press conferences, no town halls, an entire presidential campaign without any direct communication with the voters in our country! No questions, no interviews, and now little in terms of any specific agenda. They don't have time. I'll explain.  

It's insane, but at some point this week, we're told Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are planning to finally sit down for a joint interview, I'm sure, with one of her adoring contributors and fans and the mob and the state-run media.  

Don't expect any tough questions. Don't expect them to have to answer to their own words. Just lots of phony joy and laughing. A lot of giggling and lying platitudes. They're the party of joy and the party of freedom from two people that would take away more freedom than any administration in history.  

