SEAN HANNITY: The most deceptive, dishonest, phony presidential campaign in human history rolls on

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds the Harris-Walz radical policies on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, the most deceptive, dishonest, phony presidential campaign in human history rolls on. Apparently, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are so toxic and radical and unlikable, frankly dangerous and incompetent, that the Harris campaign is trying as hard as possible to hide, hide them away for 70 days until Election Day!

HARRIS LEAVES OUT DEADLY BOTCHED AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL IN SOARING PRO-MILITARY DNC SPEECH

No sit-down interviews, no press conferences, no town halls, an entire presidential campaign without any direct communication with the voters in our country! No questions, no interviews, and now little in terms of any specific agenda. They don't have time. I'll explain.

It's insane, but at some point this week, we're told Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are planning to finally sit down for a joint interview, I'm sure, with one of her adoring contributors and fans and the mob and the state-run media.

