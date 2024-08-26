Speaker Johnson issues warning on Harris presidency: 'Only person our adversaries fear less than Biden'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., issued a stark warning against Vice President Kamala Harris, arguing she knew the "entire time" that President Biden was "checked out" as the U.S. faces a series of domestic challenges and threats from across the globe.

Johnson joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the administration's failure to handle various domestic and foreign issues as Biden jet sets to the beach in Delaware and Harris campaigns ahead of the November election.

"Joe Biden has been checked out for a long time, and Kamala Harris knew it the entire time. She was one of the people, remember, that they bragged about, was the last one to leave the room when major decisions were made, as if Joe Biden was making them," Johnson told Brian Kilmeade on Monday.

"She is responsible. She carries the burden of that, and that's her record. … The only person that our adversaries fear less than Joe Biden is Kamala Harris. Imagine her as the commander-in-chief of the U.S. military in these dangerous times. This is the most dangerous time since World War II. We cannot afford to do that. You've got to have Donald Trump in the White House. He's the one they fear and respect."

The White House posted a photo of Biden and Harris walking together over the weekend with it captioned, "We're working for you."

Critics have been quick to suggest the photo is misleading, given that Harris has been campaigning in battleground states and Biden is on another vacation. He traveled to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after vacationing in California following the Democratic National Convention.

This comes as conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate and Americans face various domestic issues, including a migrant surge at the southern border and rampant inflation.

"They have no shame. You saw that on display at the Democratic National Convention. They're engaging in fantasy over fact," Johnson said. "We've got to make sure people understand... You can't make an emotional decision here. You have got to make a decision based on their record and not their rhetoric. They're saying things that are patently untrue. They're gaslighting the American people, and they expect that, I guess, that the people are not intelligent enough to figure this out."

"This is for all the marbles. This is the most important election of our lifetimes, no question, and everybody understands that around the country," he continued.

"I've been to 191 cities and 38 states in the last eight months. It doesn't matter where I am. North, south, east, west. People get it. They're fed up. And I think they're going to make the right decision when they go into the election booth."